News
Latest Lottery Results Announced for August 30, 2025
Puerto Rico – August 30, 2025 – The latest lottery results for various draw games were announced today, providing players a chance to see if they are winners. Draws took place across multiple games, including the popular Powerball.
For the Powerball game held on August 30, the winning numbers were 03, 18, 22, 27, and 33, with the Powerball number being 17 and a Power Play option of 3. The next Powerball drawing is scheduled for September 1 at 10:12 p.m.
Additionally, the other lottery results from the day include the following:
Morning draw: 2-0-9, FIREBALL: 1
Day draw: 1-1-5, FIREBALL: 2
Evening draw: 1-8-3, FIREBALL: 7
Looking back at the previous draw on August 27, the Powerball numbers revealed were 09, 12, 22, 41, and 61, with a Powerball number of 25 and a Power Play of 4. The next drawing for those numbers was on August 30.
Morning results for August 27 included: 6-7-3, FIREBALL: 7
Day results: 9-9-3, FIREBALL: 0
Evening results: 5-1-9, FIREBALL: 4
Players also have the option to participate in other local games like Pega 2, Pega 3, and Pega 4. Tickets can be purchased at gas stations, convenience stores, and grocery stores in Puerto Rico. Online orders are available in multiple U.S. states and territories as well.
Players can utilize the Jackpocket app to manage their lottery games directly from their phones. The app allows for ticket purchases and has been recognized as an official digital lottery courier for the USA TODAY Network.
This results page was generated automatically with input from TinBu and reviewed by a local editor in Texas.
