Latest Lottery Winning Numbers Announced for June 18, 2025
Pennsylvania, USA — The winning lottery numbers for Wednesday, June 18, 2025, have been revealed. Players are encouraged to check their tickets, as several games had notable results.
For the Pick 2 game, the day numbers were 1 and 1, with the Wild Ball being 7. In the evening, the Pick 2 numbers were 5 and 4, along with a Wild Ball of 2.
The Pick 3 results were also announced. For the day, the winning numbers were 9, 5, and 4, with a Wild Ball of 7. In the evening draw, the Pick 3 numbers were 5, 6, and 7, with a Wild Ball of 2.
In Pick 4, the daytime numbers were 4, 1, 0, and 3, with a Wild Ball of 7. The evening results for Pick 4 were 8, 7, 9, and 2, with a Wild Ball of 2.
For the Pick 5 game, daytime numbers included 4, 4, 3, 0, and 1, with the Wild Ball being 7, while the evening numbers were 1, 5, 2, 9, and 2, with a Wild Ball of 2.
The Cash 5 winning numbers were 8, 10, 12, 14, and 24, with the next jackpot estimated at $600,000. The Match 6 numbers were 3, 12, 14, 17, 22, and 35, with a next jackpot of $680,000. Lastly, the Treasure Hunt had numbers 13, 18, 21, 23, and 27, with a next jackpot of $12,000.
Generative AI was used to compile these lottery results, sourced from the Pennsylvania Lottery. This information was reviewed and edited by Advance Media staff.
If you have a gambling problem and reside in Pennsylvania, please call 1-800-GAMBLER or reach out to the 24-hour helpline chat for assistance.
