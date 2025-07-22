Latin America Faces Unprecedented Drop in Fertility Rates

SAO PAULO, Brazil — Fertility rates in several Latin American and Caribbean countries are declining at an alarming rate, with experts struggling to explain the acceleration.

Countries which traditionally boasted large families are now seeing significant drops in birth rates. According to data from various sources compiled by Americas Quarterly, there has been a 34% reduction in Uruguay, 32% in Argentina, and 24% in Mexico over the last decade. These changes are part of a global trend where fertility rates are falling due to factors like increased education and access to contraception, particularly for women.

Brazil has particularly felt the impact, with reports indicating the country “shrunk” by close to 5 million people due to decreasing birth rates. The replacement rate, which is 2.1 children per woman necessary for a stable population, is already below that in the U.S., where the fertility rate is approximately 1.6.

Data indicates that by 2054, countries from the Latin American region may align with the global norm of fertility rates below replacement level. The United Nations signifies that about 10% of countries now fall below 1.4 births per woman, with China and South Korea among the lowest.

The implications of this decline are far-reaching, as it may result in labor shortages, strains on public services, and an aging population. Marc Novicoff, an economist, warns that the diminishing youth population adds to concerns regarding the economic sustainability of these nations.

Furthermore, as fertility rates decrease, it could begin to affect economic growth and stability, prompting many experts to call for urgent policy adjustments to support families and counteract the declining trend.

Overall, current reports suggest a continuously evolving demographic landscape in Latin America that will require attention and proactive responses from policymakers to ensure sustainable economic futures.