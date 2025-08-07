Latin Jazz Legend Eddie Palmieri Dies at 88

NEWARK, New Jersey — Eddie Palmieri, a pioneering Latin jazz musician known for his innovative contributions to the genre, has died at 88. Fania Records announced his passing Wednesday evening. Palmieri’s daughter Gabriela shared that he died earlier in the day at his home after an extended illness.

Born on December 15, 1936, in New York’s Spanish Harlem, Palmieri was the first Latino to win a Grammy Award, receiving this honor in 1975 for his album “The Sun of Latin Music.” Over his long career, he amassed a total of eight Grammy Awards and recorded nearly 40 albums.

From a young age, Palmieri showed a passion for music. He began piano lessons early, influenced by his brother, Charlie Palmieri, but at 13, he started playing timbales in his uncle’s orchestra. He later returned to the piano, humorously stating, “I’m a frustrated percussionist, so I take it out on the piano,” in his biography.

Throughout his career, Palmieri was a mainstay in the Latin music scene. He formed his band La Perfecta in 1961, which was the first to incorporate a trombone section instead of trumpets, a rarity in Latin music at that time. Their unique sound quickly established them among prominent orchestras like Machito and Tito Rodríguez.

His fusion of Black and Latin musical styles became evident in works like “Harlem River Drive.” Palmieri’s innovative spirit led him to collaborate with many renowned musicians—including timbalero Nicky Marrero and bassist Israel “Cachao” López—throughout his storied career.

Even in his 80s, Palmieri continued to perform and connect with fans through livestreams during the coronavirus pandemic. In 2011, he expressed his constant pursuit of musical excellence in an interview, highlighting his dedication to learning the piano. “Being a piano player is one thing. Being a pianist is another,” he said.

Palmieri received numerous accolades for his contributions, including the Chubb Fellowship Award from Yale University in 2002, which recognizes community-building through music.

He leaves behind a legacy that has impacted many artists and shaped the landscape of Latin jazz. His work remains influential, celebrated for its creativity and cultural significance.