Laufey and Clairo Play Spicy Challenge While Ranking Taylor Swift Albums

LOS ANGELES, CA — In the latest episode of their show, pop stars Laufey and Clairo engaged in a fun yet spicy challenge centered around Taylor Swift’s albums. They not only shared their thoughts on the music but also tackled tricky questions. For each question left unanswered, they had to eat an extremely spicy wing.

During the episode, Clairo, a self-proclaimed massive Swiftie, prompted Laufey to rank four of Swift’s albums: Fearless, Red, 1989, and Lover. Laufey responded, “I would do that order: Fearless is my favorite, Red is my second favorite, 1989 and Lover.”

Clairo agreed with Laufey’s ranking but noted she might place 1989 above Red. She expressed her surprise at having Lover at the bottom, saying, “My favorite Taylor Swift song is ‘False God’ on Lover, so it feels weird having it be so low.”

The two continued to share their favorite Swift albums, highlighting Folklore and Evermore. Laufey mentioned, “I’m a big Folklore and Evermore fan. Evermore is my favorite, I think. But I don’t know if that’s just me wanting to like the one that’s less popular.”

Fans tuning in were entertained, especially during a light-hearted moment when Laufey asked Clairo to choose which fellow pop star — Billie Eilish, Dua Lipa, or Charli XCX — she would least want to tour with. Clairo joked, “I would tour with all of them… Wait, so I have to eat one because I love them all?” She then took a bite of a spicy wing, laughing, “Honestly, whatever. If I just pretend that nothing is wrong, then nothing will be wrong.”

For more antics and album rankings, viewers can watch the full episode featuring Laufey and Clairo.