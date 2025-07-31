Laura Loomer Claims Victory as Key Officials Resign Under Pressure

Washington, D.C. — Laura Loomer, an ally of former President Donald Trump, celebrated significant developments this week as several top officials resigned from their positions amid her campaign against perceived disloyalty in the administration. Loomer highlighted this success by sharing headlines from the New York Times reporting the firing of a top National Security Agency (NSA) lawyer and the resignation of an FDA official.

The first headline read, “Top Lawyer for National Security Agency Is Fired,” followed by, “Top F.D.A. Official Resigns Under Pressure.” Loomer captioned her post, stating, “Very productive day today. It’s very important that we protect President Trump. We have only one year left to stop the Communist takeover of America.”

Loomer’s campaign included targeting April Falcon Doss, the NSA’s top lawyer, due to her prior work with the Senate Intelligence Committee’s Democratic staff. She also criticized Dr. Vinay Prasad, the FDA’s vaccine and gene therapy official, citing his support for leftist figures including Senator Bernie Sanders.

Senator Mark Warner (D-VA), the Senate Intelligence Committee’s ranking Democrat, expressed his outrage at Doss’s dismissal. In a statement, Warner said, “We should be outraged by the firing of April Doss, a deeply principled public servant… Her dismissal appears to be the result of a politically motivated smear campaign driven by a far-right conspiracy theorist.”

Loomer frequently remarks on her efforts to identify and remove those she deems untrustworthy in the Trump administration. In April, she led a charge against National Security Advisor Mike Waltz and prompted a purge at the National Security Council. She thanked Trump for responding to her claims about disloyalty among officials, including dismissing NSA Director Tim Haugh.

<p“This week, Loomer set her sights on the Pentagon, tweeting about the presence of alleged Biden holdovers undermining the Trump administration. She called for a “massive DOD RIF [reduction in force],” expressing concerns over the hiring practices at the Department of Defense.

The developments underscore a growing trend within the Trump administration to address personnel shifts through online advocacy and public pressure. As Loomer continues her campaign, the implications for national security and politics remain uncertain.