Laura Siegemund Prioritizes Singles Over Doubles at Wimbledon

London, England – German tennis player Laura Siegemund announced her decision to focus solely on singles competition at Wimbledon, withdrawing from doubles matches with partner Beatriz Haddad Maia. The duo had reached the Round of 16 but pulled out shortly before facing the eighth-seeded pair of Veronika Kudermetova from Russia and Elise Mertens from Belgium.

Siegemund, 37, is set to compete against Aryna Sabalenka, the world’s top-ranked player, on Tuesday at 14:30 CEST (13:30 local time) in the quarterfinals at Centre Court. This match presents Siegemund with a significant opportunity to reach her first Grand Slam semifinal in singles, a feat she has never accomplished.

“I have nothing to lose,” Siegemund said, embracing the role of the ‘happy underdog’ in this high-stakes showdown. Although her initial plans centered on doubles and mixed competitions, the physical demands prompted her to focus entirely on singles.

Siegemund’s journey at Wimbledon has been remarkable, especially after defeating Madison Keys, the eighth-ranked player, to secure her spot in the last 16. This marks her highest achievement in singles at a Grand Slam, though she has won three titles in doubles and mixed events. She won the US Open doubles in 2020 and clinched mixed titles at the 2024 French Open and the 2016 US Open.

On her decision to withdraw from mixed doubles, Siegemund expressed that it was a difficult choice, saying, “It’s tough to make sacrifices.” Despite moving on in singles, she had already celebrated victories with Haddad Maia before their withdrawal.

As she prepares for the clash with Sabalenka, Siegemund is aware of the challenges ahead. “I’m not playing against a name, but against a player with a specific style. I am staying true to my game,” she said confidently during the press conference after her quarterfinal entry.

A match at Wimbledon is a momentous occasion, and Siegemund acknowledges the prestigious atmosphere. “There are subtle differences on the grass courts at Wimbledon. The timing is critical; you can’t afford to waste time getting comfortable,” she noted.

With a full crowd expected and the pressure of a major tournament, Siegemund will face one of her toughest opponents. “She is one of the hardest players to compete against on the tour,” Siegemund added regarding Sabalenka.

Regardless of the outcome, Siegemund plans to take time to appreciate her achievements after the tournament, reflecting on her journey from the courts of London to her home in Sardinia.