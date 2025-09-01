Laura Siegemund Upsets Diana Shnaider in US Open First Round

NEW YORK, USA — Laura Siegemund pulled off a stunning upset in the first round of the 2025 US Open, defeating No. 20 seed Diana Shnaider 7-6(3), 2-6, 6-3 on Court 5. The match lasted 2 hours and 32 minutes, showcasing Siegemund’s resilience and tactical prowess.

The 37-year-old German, currently ranked 52nd, has now achieved three Top 20 upsets in Grand Slam tournaments this year. Her previous victories included wins against Zheng Qinwen at the Australian Open and Madison Keys at Wimbledon. Her performance against Shnaider reinforced her status as a formidable competitor.

In a tightly contested first set, Siegemund trailed 4-2 but fought back to take the tiebreaker. The second set saw Shnaider find her rhythm, but Siegemund rallied in the third set, winning the last three games consecutively. Siegemund’s net play was particularly effective, winning 22 out of 28 points at net during the match.

Shnaider, who held the title from Monterrey just days before, faced challenges recovering from her recent victory. Despite her struggles, she displayed exceptional shot-making skills throughout the match, including a standout backhand smash in the decider. However, her performance waned in the final stages.

This win marked Siegemund’s first singles victory at the US Open since 2019, and she will look to reach the third round for the first time since 2016 against Anastasia Zakharova. In other matches, Ekaterina Alexandrova, the No. 13 seed, and Amanda Anisimova cruised through their first-round matches in straight sets.

“It’s great to have a win like this, especially at a Grand Slam,” Siegemund said after the match. “Every match is hard, and facing a player like Diana is always a challenge.”