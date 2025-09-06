News
Laurel Woman Wins $50,000 Powerball Prize, Misses Jackpot By One Number
Laurel, Maryland — A local woman missed the Powerball jackpot by just one number during the Sept. 3 drawing but still took home a $50,000 prize. The winner, who typically does not play Powerball, decided to try her luck with numbers based on family birthdays and ages.
When she checked her ticket on Sept. 5 at Lottery headquarters in Baltimore, she was surprised to find that her numbers closely matched those drawn. “Look at these numbers!” she excitedly told her husband, who quickly responded, “You won!” The woman matched four of the first five balls drawn along with the red Powerball, qualifying for a third-tier win.
“I can’t complain,” she said after claiming her prize. Though she intends to use the winnings to help manage her finances, she hasn’t made any specific plans for the money. However, she expressed interest in playing jackpot games a little more often, stating, “You never know!”
The winning ticket was bought at the Shoppers store located at 13600 Baltimore Avenue in Laurel. The next Powerball drawing is scheduled for Sept. 6, featuring an estimated annuity jackpot of $1.8 billion and a cash option of $826.4 million.
