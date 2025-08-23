Lauren Alaina Opens Up About Breastfeeding Challenges with Baby Beni

Nashville, TN – Country singer Lauren Alaina has shared the challenges she faced while breastfeeding her two-month-old daughter, Beni. During a recent studio visit, Alaina discussed her emotional journey and the difficulties she encountered.

“I am breastfeeding, but we’ve had quite the journey,” the “Road Less Traveled” singer explained. Alaina noted that Beni had latching problems due to a severe tongue tie, causing complications until she was about a month old.

Despite the struggles, Alaina expressed determination, saying, “We have fought for it and we are doing it now.” The singer also mentioned that they occasionally resort to bottle-feeding to allow her husband to help and to ensure Beni’s nourishment.

Alaina has faced criticism online for her feeding choices, particularly regarding her bottle-feeding approach. She shared her frustration, stating, “I was triple feeding my child at the time. I was breastfeeding her, bottle feeding her, and pumping every time I fed her.” This effort was aimed at primarily breastfeeding.

In response to the online scrutiny, Alaina said, “People need to chill — like, who are you?” She emphasized that every mother’s journey is unique and that she has friends who successfully formula-fed their babies from the beginning.

The 28-year-old singer, who became a mother for the first time in June, is gearing up for a return to touring. Alaina is set to join Rascal Flatts on their tour starting January 15, 2026, in Raleigh, North Carolina. She expressed some anxiety about balancing motherhood with her career on the road but feels grateful for the support she receives from fellow artists.

“I’ve got a good community of moms around,” she said, highlighting the guidance she’s received from country singer Martina McBride. Alaina is eager to share more of her motherhood journey as she embraces both her family and her music career.