Lauren Alaina Shares Touching Tribute to Late Father in New Song

Nashville, TN

Country superstar Lauren Alaina has released a deeply personal new song called “Little Things,” reflecting her journey of healing after the unexpected loss of her father. The single is available now and showcases Alaina’s raw vulnerability and honesty.

In her own words, Alaina described the experience as life-shattering. “The loss of my father was unexpected and life-shattering. When you have a loss of this magnitude, the little things in life start to matter a lot less,” she shared.

The inspiration for the song came during a conversation with her brother while heading to the recording session. He recounted how someone had complained about the rising cost of eggs but found himself thinking, ‘My dad just died. I don’t really care about the cost of eggs anymore.’ This moment struck Alaina profoundly.

“I told him that when something that really matters happens, your eyes are opened to what doesn’t. I told him I was going to write that song for us that day. I know our dad would be proud of us both,” she said.

Alaina co-wrote “Little Things” with Ross Copperman, Seth Ennis, and Emily Falvey, and the song was produced by Joey Moi. According to American Songwriter, Alaina has cultivated a reputation for her vibrant positivity.

The lyrics express her emotional shift and focus on what truly matters in life. In the song, she sings, “Bet you’re in Heaven swearing Hell froze over / Sitting on a cloud, looking down just watching me / Brush a little more off my shoulder / Smiling through tears sitting here with a song to sing / When your whole world stops / It makes you stop to think / Since you went and got your big ole angel wings I give a little less damn ’bout the little things.”

“Little Things” follows earlier successful releases by Alaina, including a collaboration with Chase Matthew, which achieved the biggest first-week streaming numbers of her career. Earlier this year, she also released several singles showcasing her musical range, celebrating personal milestones along the way.