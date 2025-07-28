Lauren Bosworth Marries Dom Natale Amid Pregnancy Joy

Laguna Beach, California – Lauren Bosworth, a 38-year-old reality TV alum known from ‘The Hills’ and ‘Laguna Beach,’ married investor Dom Natale on July 20 in a cozy ceremony at her family’s home.

The couple, who is expecting their first child together, shared their wedding experience exclusively with PEOPLE. Bosworth expressed the significance of this intimate setting, saying, “We wanted our wedding to meet the moment of where we’re at right now.” She commented on how they initially considered a grand wedding in New York City but opted for a more personal gathering as their family plans developed.

The ceremony included 28 of their closest loved ones. Bosworth said, “Getting married at home in Laguna felt right for us — inviting, calming, and full of love.” She reflected on her 15 years in New York before returning to Laguna Beach for the wedding, noting it felt like a full-circle moment.

Focusing on a relaxed atmosphere, Bosworth wanted the celebration to feel approachable. “We wanted an understated, but colorful luncheon that felt inviting instead of stuffy,” she said. The décor featured vibrant floral arrangements by Gary Samuelian and colorful china.

Bosworth’s wedding dress was crafted by Hailey Desjardins with styling by Thomas Carter Phillips. She recalled needing a new dress just three weeks before the wedding due to her pregnancy. “The finished dress got delivered at 8 p.m. the night before I left for our wedding,” she shared, expressing her gratitude for their help.

After the vows, the couple shared their first dance to Aretha Franklin‘s “Kissin’ by the Mistletoe.” Bosworth chose this winter classic because Natale means Christmas in Italian, and it symbolizes their meeting during the holiday season. Guests were treated to a Mexican family-style dinner and a selection of five wedding cakes for dessert.

This momentous occasion unfolded after Bosworth had announced on a podcast that they were shifting their priorities towards starting a family and planning for their future. Reflecting on their journey, she noted the importance of a small, family-oriented wedding.

Following their nuptials, Bosworth and Natale are ready to embark on the next chapter of their lives together, excited about both their marriage and impending parenthood.