News
Lauren Bosworth Marries Dom Natale Amid Pregnancy Joy
Laguna Beach, California – Lauren Bosworth, a 38-year-old reality TV alum known from ‘The Hills’ and ‘Laguna Beach,’ married investor Dom Natale on July 20 in a cozy ceremony at her family’s home.
The couple, who is expecting their first child together, shared their wedding experience exclusively with PEOPLE. Bosworth expressed the significance of this intimate setting, saying, “We wanted our wedding to meet the moment of where we’re at right now.” She commented on how they initially considered a grand wedding in New York City but opted for a more personal gathering as their family plans developed.
The ceremony included 28 of their closest loved ones. Bosworth said, “Getting married at home in Laguna felt right for us — inviting, calming, and full of love.” She reflected on her 15 years in New York before returning to Laguna Beach for the wedding, noting it felt like a full-circle moment.
Focusing on a relaxed atmosphere, Bosworth wanted the celebration to feel approachable. “We wanted an understated, but colorful luncheon that felt inviting instead of stuffy,” she said. The décor featured vibrant floral arrangements by Gary Samuelian and colorful china.
Bosworth’s wedding dress was crafted by Hailey Desjardins with styling by Thomas Carter Phillips. She recalled needing a new dress just three weeks before the wedding due to her pregnancy. “The finished dress got delivered at 8 p.m. the night before I left for our wedding,” she shared, expressing her gratitude for their help.
After the vows, the couple shared their first dance to Aretha Franklin‘s “Kissin’ by the Mistletoe.” Bosworth chose this winter classic because Natale means Christmas in Italian, and it symbolizes their meeting during the holiday season. Guests were treated to a Mexican family-style dinner and a selection of five wedding cakes for dessert.
This momentous occasion unfolded after Bosworth had announced on a podcast that they were shifting their priorities towards starting a family and planning for their future. Reflecting on their journey, she noted the importance of a small, family-oriented wedding.
Following their nuptials, Bosworth and Natale are ready to embark on the next chapter of their lives together, excited about both their marriage and impending parenthood.
Recent Posts
- Lauren Bosworth Marries Dom Natale Amid Pregnancy Joy
- Investing in Dividend Stocks: A Path to Passive Income
- Microsoft Poised for Strong Earnings Amid Analyst Optimism
- AMD Eyes Q2 Revenue Growth Amid Tech Rivalry with Nvidia
- Jackknifed Semitrailer Causes Major Traffic Jam on 91 Freeway
- Brandon Ingram Leads Raptors in NBA 2K26 Player Ratings
- Storms Cause Widespread Power Outages Across Minnesota
- Tintina Fault Threatens North America with Major Earthquake Risk
- Paul Walter Hauser Comments on Colbert’s Show Cancellation
- Mass Shooting on Edgewood Avenue Leaves One Dead, Ten Injured
- Heidi Klum and Tom Kaulitz Share Intimate Moments on Instagram
- Carolina Panthers Secondary Faces Major Challenges Ahead of 2025 Season
- Gurinder Chadha Confirms Sequel to Bend It Like Beckham
- Luka Dončić Transforms Body in Preparation for Lakers Season
- SEPTA Warns of Service Cuts, Urges Riders to Plan Ahead
- BTIG Raises Roblox Target Price Amid Promising Growth Indicators
- College Football’s Best and Worst Alternate Uniforms Revealed
- Anderson Responds to Backlash Over Lohan Interview Clip from 2003
- 2025 College Football Season: Key Games to Watch This Fall
- Celcuity Reports Major Breakthrough in Advanced Breast Cancer Trial Results