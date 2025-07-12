Sports
Lauren Murphy Prepares for Final Fight at UFC Nashville This Saturday
Nashville, Tennessee – Lauren Murphy, at 41 years old, is set to step into the octagon for her final fight this Saturday, September 12, at UFC Nashville. The veteran flyweight will face off against Brazilian fighter Eduarda Ronda in what she has announced as her last professional bout.
Murphy, who began her MMA career in 2009, shared her feelings about retiring in an interview with Sportsnet. She stated, “This is my last fight, this is the farewell. I have two fights left on my contract, but I don’t want to fulfill the last one. I love the idea of retiring as a UFC fighter.”
Throughout her career, Murphy has accumulated a record of 16 wins and 6 losses. Her notable achievements include a title shot against Valentina Shevchenko for the flyweight championship in 2021. Murphy joined the UFC in 2014 and has since been a prominent figure in women’s MMA.
In addition to Murphy’s farewell, UFC Nashville features other intriguing matchups showcasing a clash of generations. The main event pits 25-year-old Tallison Teixeira against 40-year-old Derrick Lewis, while the co-main event includes Gabriel Bonfim, 27, facing off against 42-year-old Stephen ‘Wonderboy’ Thompson.
Fans are eager to see how the card unfolds, especially with Murphy’s retirement announcement looming over the event.
