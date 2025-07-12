Lauren Murphy Set for Final Fight, Embraces Retirement on Her Own Terms

Nashville, Tennessee – Lauren Murphy, the former UFC flyweight title challenger, will step into the Octagon for the last time this Saturday at Bridgestone Arena. After a two-and-a-half-year hiatus, she faces Eduarda Moura in a bout that marks the end of her mixed martial arts career.

“I really wanted to come back and have a better performance than I had against Andrade,” said Murphy, reflecting on her last fight against Jessica Andrade in January 2023, which ended in disappointment. “I didn’t want to feel like I had left on somebody else’s terms.”

Murphy, 41, shares her journey in the time away from the Octagon, which includes running a fitness business in Houston and recovering from injuries. “I broke my ankle and dealt with a staph infection, which made me rethink my fighting plans,” Murphy explained. “But I always knew I wanted to retire as a UFC fighter. I don’t want to go fight anywhere else.”

This final fight comes after Murphy took time to regroup and refocus herself both mentally and physically. She expressed a desire to leave the sport feeling proud of her performance rather than disheartened. “I want to leave it on my terms,” she emphasized.

Murphy has had a successful career, with eight wins in the UFC and a championship bout against Valentina Shevchenko. She has maintained that her focus remains on her impending fight and not on nostalgia or reflections. “I am preparing for this fight like it’s my first,” she said. “There’s business to take care of.”

After this bout, Murphy plans to remain in the sport, even if she is no longer competing actively. “I’m looking forward to sharing my experience with up-and-coming fighters. I will still be around the gym, helping those who need it,” she stated. “This may be my last fight, but it’s not the end of my involvement in MMA.”

As Murphy prepares for the main card, she acknowledges the nostalgic moments she will miss. “I’ll miss hearing Bruce Buffer announce me as a winner and seeing my name in lights,” she said with a smile.