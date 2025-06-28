Lauren Sánchez and Jeff Bezos Tie the Knot in Lavish Venice Ceremony

VENICE, Italy – Lauren Sánchez and Jeff Bezos celebrated their wedding on June 27 at San Giorgio Maggiore island, surrounded by family and a star-studded guest list. The couple, who announced their engagement in May 2023, hosted a luxurious multi-day celebration in Venice.

Their wedding attire attracted significant attention, particularly Sánchez’s custom Dolce & Gabbana gown. The high-necked lace dress featured 180 silk chiffon-covered buttons and a tulle veil, drawing inspiration from classic bridal fashions. Sánchez, reflecting on her dress, stated, “I wanted something that evokes a moment, and where I am right now.”

The couple’s high-profile wedding drew both celebrity guests and protests over Bezos’s wealth. Despite mixed feelings from the public, Sánchez described the event as “extremely intimate,” with about 200 guests, many of whom were family members.

Dolce & Gabbana co-founder Domenico Dolce noted the bride’s vision for a sophisticated yet understated wedding. “She didn’t want something very flashy,” he remarked. Leading up to the wedding, Sánchez participated in elaborate fittings for her dress, recalling feelings of empowerment and excitement.

Guests at the wedding included celebrities like Oprah Winfrey, Kim Kardashian, and Ivanka Trump, all of whom arrived via water taxis to the venue. The ceremony was filled with unique personal touches, including charitable donations in lieu of gifts, honoring Sánchez’s philanthropic work with the Bezos Earth Fund.

As part of her wedding tradition, Sánchez planned to wear “something borrowed,” the Dolce earrings, while her “something blue” came from a secret souvenir from her space flight with Blue Origin. “It was one of the most profound experiences I’ve ever had in my life,” she shared.

Following the ceremony, the couple and their guests enjoyed music from various artists, ensuring a vibrant and memorable celebration. Sánchez expressed her joy, saying, “I’m happy that I’m getting married and I get to spend my life with my best friend.”