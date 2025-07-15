Lauren Southern Alleges Assault by Andrew Tate in New Memoir

OTTAWA, Canada — Lauren Southern, a Canadian political commentator known for her far-right views, has made serious allegations against influencer Andrew Tate in her newly released memoir, This Is Not Real Life. In the book, Southern claims she was sexually assaulted by Tate in 2018, when she was 22 years old.

The allegations come amidst ongoing scrutiny of Tate and his brother Tristan, who face multiple legal battles, including accusations of human trafficking and rape. The brothers deny these allegations and have thus far managed to block an indictment in Romania from moving forward.

In excerpts published on her Substack, Southern recounts traveling to Romania with far-right activist Tommy Robinson for a meeting with the Tates about a potential media venture. She describes feeling uneasy when Tate met her at the airport in Bucharest, noting their lavish appearance.

Southern alleges that Andrew Tate was charming during their initial conversations and even flirtatious. However, she recalled that the atmosphere changed at a nightclub where Andrew Tate allegedly took her after a dinner, leading to a night of alleged intoxication and assault.

According to Southern, after consuming only a small amount of alcohol, she felt extremely intoxicated and was later taken to her hotel room by Tate, who then allegedly attempted to initiate sexual contact against her will. Southern claims that despite her repeated refusals, Tate became aggressive, physically overpowering her.

“I fought back. I was pleading. I just didn’t realize there was a point of no return,” Southern wrote, detailing her efforts to resist Tate’s advances.

Southern also mentioned that her decision not to report the assault was influenced by her public persona as an anti-feminist and her belief that she would not be believed. She disclosed that she reached out to law enforcement in the U.K. for help but felt stymied by jurisdictional issues. “He warned me not to say anything,” she wrote about Tate.

In her memoir, Southern expresses her disillusionment with the right-wing movement, remarking on the hypocrisy she observed with how women are treated within the community. Despite her accusations, she said she does not harbor hatred towards Tate, expressing a hope for his personal change.

As the Tates continue to face investigation in Romania, the claims made by Southern may reignite discussions about accountability within the influencer culture and the treatment of women in political discourse.