Law & Order: SVU Adds Familiar Faces for Season 27 Premiere

NEW YORK, NY — Octavio Pisano will reprise his role as Detective Joe Velasco in the Season 27 premiere of Law & Order: Special Victims Unit this fall. Sources confirmed his return following rumors of his departure after Season 26.

Pisano joined the cast in Season 23 and was last seen at a ceremony celebrating his promotion to Detective Second Grade. His return marks an unexpected twist for fans who were uncertain about his future with the show.

Juliana Aidén Martinez, who portrayed Detective Kate Silva, also left the series after Season 26. Reports indicate she will not return, focusing attention on Velasco’s storyline as he navigates his new role.

The decision to bring Pisano back for the premiere may have been influenced by budget cuts at NBC, which have led to changes in the cast for several shows. Despite this, the network has yet to announce its fall premiere dates.

In related news, NBC has announced other cast changes ahead of the new season. Kelli Giddish returns as Sergeant Amanda Rollins after her character became recurring following her exit in Season 24. Aimé Donna Kelly also has been promoted to series regular.

For the first time in the show’s history, a female showrunner will take charge as well. This marks a new era for the series, which first premiered in 1999. Viewers can expect a fresh perspective and storyline developments in Season 27.

As for Velasco, it’s unclear whether his appearance in the premiere will signal a more extended return or if he will serve as a way to wrap up his character’s arc before he departs for good. Fans will have to wait until the premiere to see how his story unfolds.