Law Firm Celebrates Major Settlements for Personal Injury Clients

Providence, RI – The Law Offices of Ronald J. Resmini, Accident & Injury Lawyers, Ltd. has updated its website to showcase significant case results for injured clients. Based in Providence, Rhode Island, the firm is known for its strong advocacy and legal expertise.

In January 2025, the firm secured a $1,255,000 settlement for a pedestrian injured by a vehicle while crossing outside a crosswalk. The incident left the plaintiff with a traumatic brain injury, requiring extensive hospitalization. The firm’s swift investigation, aided by a Ring doorbell camera, expedited the claims process, resulting in a quick settlement.

In February 2025, the firm also achieved a $700,000 settlement for a client who slipped and fell due to water accumulation from a poorly maintained roof at a commercial building. Investigators found that the building owner was aware of the hazard but failed to repair it. The firm negotiated a significant reduction in the client’s workers’ compensation lien, maximizing the recovery amount.

Another notable case involved a $1,500,000 settlement for a minor child who suffered severe burns from hot water at a hotel. The firm’s comprehensive litigation efforts led to a favorable resolution despite the complexities of multiple defendants and contested liability.

These cases highlight the firm’s commitment to securing justice for clients harmed by negligence. The Law Offices of Ronald J. Resmini, dedicated to personal injury law, showcases its expertise across various cases, including accidents and negligence in commercial settings.

For those in need of legal assistance, the Law Offices of Ronald J. Resmini continue to be a trusted resource, emphasizing their commitment to obtaining favorable client outcomes through thorough investigation and strong negotiation skills.