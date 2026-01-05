News
Law Firms Offer Guidance for Accident Victims Facing Delayed Pain
BRYAN, Texas – The Carlson Law Firm advises car accident victims to prioritize medical care, especially when experiencing pain days after an incident. Kathryn Knotts from the firm emphasized the importance of seeking help from emergency services or primary care as soon as symptoms appear.
“If you’re financially struggling and unable to see any medical provider, reach out to an attorney,” Knotts stated. “There may be options to ensure you receive the medical care you need.”
The Carlson Law Firm, known for handling personal injury cases, offers free consultations for potential clients. Knotts explained that personal injury lawyers typically charge on a contingency basis, meaning they don’t get paid until the case is resolved. “We handle everything while you focus on healing,” she added.
Accident victims may have various options for managing medical bills, including contacting health insurance or negotiating with medical providers. “It’s crucial to discuss medical bills with your attorney to find the best option for your situation,” Knotts said, highlighting that each case is unique.
The Carlson Law Firm can be contacted at 979-260-5688 or online at carlsonattorneys.com for those who have been in an accident and need guidance.
