Law Roach Brings Sass Back to ‘Project Runway’ Season 21

NEW YORK, NY — Law Roach has returned to television as a main judge on season 21 of ‘Project Runway,’ bringing a bold style reminiscent of former judge Michael Kors. The season premiered on August 21, 2025, generating excitement both for its return and Roach’s sharp critiques.

Roach, known for his direct approach on shows like ‘Legendary,’ did not hold back during the first episode. Evaluating a challenge inspired by princesses and villains, he told contestant Jesus Estrada, ‘I hated it. I was the only one. I was out-judged.’ Klum appeared shocked, commenting, ‘Hate is such a big word,’ to which Roach replied, ‘It’s a short word. It’s only four letters.’ His critique left Estrada in tears.

In a later episode, Roach expressed strong discontent about a collection meant for guest judge Sofia Vergara, stating, ‘I did not come to work and get this beautiful glam to look at a bunch of f—ing ugly clothes.’ His unfiltered feedback has sparked discussions among viewers and fans of reality television.

Critics had mixed reactions when Roach joined the panel, with some feeling his style was too harsh. However, many fans appreciate the return of blunt critiques that have faded from some reality shows over the years. Roach’s fierceness, paired with his fashion expertise, brings a fresh energy to the competition.

During the show, Roach’s comments often reflect a shift in reality television judging, where kindness has overshadowed directness. Many fans reminisce about the days of judges like Kors, Andre Leon Talley, and Gordon Ramsay, whose biting remarks made for compelling viewing.

‘Project Runway’ aims to create a balance between entertaining commentary and honest evaluations. While Roach’s critique style has raised eyebrows, it also aligns with the show’s roots in celebrating fashion’s highs and lows, reminiscent of its earlier seasons. As Roach stated, ‘This is so much fun. I love this job.’