Lawmaker Meets FirstEnergy Over Persistent Outages in Lakewood

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) – State Rep. Tristan Radar announced a meeting this week with FirstEnergy to discuss ongoing power outages affecting Lakewood and the west side of Cleveland.

Radar, along with Lakewood Mayor Meghan George, aims to address the repeated outages that have frustrated local residents and businesses. In a recent social media post, Radar stated, “In the coming weeks, I will be exploring the possibility of holding hearings in Columbus to further investigate these outages—and to get to the bottom of why FirstEnergy continues to fail our communities.”

Local businesses, such as Mahall’s, expressed their dissatisfaction with FirstEnergy’s service via social media. On Friday, Cleveland City Councilmember Charles Slife also shared concerns on Facebook, urging residents to report issues to the Public Utilities Commission of Ohio (PUCO).

Slife highlighted the severity of the issue, noting that the West Park neighborhood endured three outages in just five days. He previously brought these concerns to the PUCO in January, following 10 power outages reported over a 60-day span. As of Friday, he stated that there has been no formal response from PUCO.

19 News reached out to FirstEnergy for comment. The company responded with a statement acknowledging the situation.