Lawmakers Demand Epstein Disclosure Update Amid New Image Release

WASHINGTON, D.C. — A bipartisan group of lawmakers is urging U.S. Attorney General Pam Bondi for an update on the Epstein Files Disclosure Act. Their request follows a July review of Justice Department documents and an announcement in November about an investigation into prominent Democratic figures, including Bill Clinton.

In a letter, the lawmakers asked for a briefing, classified or unclassified, to discuss new information in Bondi’s possession, specifying that it should be before December 5. Signatories include Democratic Senators Jeff Merkley and Ben Ray Lujan, alongside Republican Senator Lisa Murkowski, and Congress members Thomas Massie and Rho Khanna, who spearhead disclosure efforts in the House of Representatives.

Today’s photo release adds to a gradual unveiling of Epstein-related materials over recent months, including emails previously released by the House Oversight Committee. Some of those emails reference President Donald Trump, including a message where Epstein claimed, “I am the one able to take him down” and “I know how dirty Donald is.” The White House has denied any wrongdoing by Trump, labeling the Democrats’ narrative as a fabrication.

Ghislaine Maxwell, who is serving prison time for her role in Epstein’s sex trafficking operation, plans to file a habeas petition challenging her incarceration due to concerns that releasing Epstein’s files could impact her potential retrial, according to a court filing.

An alleged victim has recounted horrific experiences on Epstein’s island, Little St. James, claiming he kept her captive with a gun nearby. Attorney General Denise George of the U.S. Virgin Islands has asserted that Epstein utilized the island for criminal activities, leading to her lawsuit against his estate following his death.

The House Oversight Committee labeled the latest releases “a harrowing look behind Epstein’s closed doors” and vowed to continue seeking justice for survivors. Despite earlier comments from Trump dismissing the need for disclosures as a hoax, pressure is mounting for the administration to comply.

Four videos accompanied by ten photos, taken in 2020, depict various areas of Epstein’s residence, including bedrooms and bathrooms, with some features described as cryptic, like a chalkboard filled with words such as “power” and “deception.” The Oversight Committee stated these materials aim to ensure public transparency in their ongoing investigation.

House committee members have received correspondence from financial institutions involved and are preparing further disclosures. Epstein, who once mingled with numerous high-profile individuals, was arrested in 2019 and died in custody, leaving many questions unanswered about his extensive network.

With the deadline for the Justice Department to release the Epstein files set for December 19, lawmakers continue to press for accountability and disclosure.