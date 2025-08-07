Lawmakers File Complaint Against Canada Over Wildfire Smoke

MADISON, Wis. (WSAW) – Wisconsin lawmakers have filed a formal complaint against Canada regarding the ongoing wildfire smoke drifting across the U.S. border. State Representative Calvin Callahan (R-Tomahawk) is working with lawmakers from Iowa, Minnesota, and North Dakota to address this issue. The joint letter, submitted to U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) Administrator Lee Zeldin and the International Joint Commission (IJC), raises concerns over Canada’s inability to manage its wildfires effectively.

According to the letter, the persistent wildfire smoke from Canada has repeatedly blanketed the Midwest in hazardous air, affecting the health of more than 20 million Americans. “From farming and forestry to fishing and construction, Wisconsin is a proud state built on being outdoors,” Rep. Callahan stated. “However, our skies are being choked by wildfire smoke we didn’t start and can’t control.” He noted that last Thursday, six of the ten worst air quality readings in the entire country were recorded in Wisconsin.

The lawmakers are urging the EPA to conduct thorough air quality assessments and investigate potential regulations under the Clean Air Act to remedy the situation. Rep. Callahan emphasized the need for immediate action, stating, “We owe it to our constituents, especially our kids, seniors, and those with respiratory issues, to fight for clean air.” He asserted that if Canada cannot rein in its wildfires, it should face consequences.

In response to the ongoing smoke issue, lawmakers have requested replies from both the IJC and the EPA within 30 days. Wisconsin has been under an Air Quality Alert since July 31, which was initially expected to last a few days but has been extended due to poor air quality.

Fire officials in Canada have indicated that this year’s wildfires, which have burned for the past couple of summers, were sparked by lightning. Despite the complexities of international jurisdiction, Rep. Callahan and others, including Northwoods Congressman Tom Tiffany, stress the urgency of the matter. Tiffany suggested that implementing a tariff on Canada might be necessary until the situation improves.