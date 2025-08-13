Lawrence Approves $94.6 Million for University of Kansas Gateway Project

LAWRENCE, Kan. — City commissioners voted Tuesday to approve a financial package worth $94.6 million for the University of Kansas’ Gateway project, a major development expected to cost around $300 million.

The second phase of the project will be located at 11th and Mississippi streets on the northern edge of the KU campus. It includes a hotel that connects to a conference center, new student housing, parking, and retail spaces.

During the meeting, commissioners passed five financial items necessary for the project to move forward. Two key provisions to create special tax districts received supermajorities, with the tax increment financing district passing 5-0 and the STAR Bond district passing 4-1, with Commissioner Amber Sellers voting against.

The development agreement between the city and KU promises at least $4 million in land for affordable housing projects. Additionally, the city will receive rights to up to $14.5 million from new tax revenues generated by the development to improve local infrastructure.

The agreement also stipulates that a maximum of $94.6 million will be contributed to the project, accounting for about 27% of the development’s costs.

City Manager Craig Owens expressed satisfaction with the agreement, noting the size of the Gateway project and stating that the financial incentives are a modest portion of the overall financing.

Jeff DeWitt, KU’s chief financial officer, reassured commissioners of the project’s success, emphasizing its potential as a vital economic driver for Lawrence.

Supporters of the project, including various local organizations, highlighted its advantages for the community, claiming it would enhance Lawrence’s appeal as a college town. However, some residents living near the stadium expressed concerns regarding increased traffic and parking issues.

Addressing noise concerns, DeWitt confirmed the agreement limits major concerts at the stadium to eight each year. Residents like Katy Nitcher voiced mixed feelings, suggesting a cap of four concerts instead.

The meeting concluded with commissioners expressing ongoing support while acknowledging the need for continued dialogue with local residents. Mayor Mike Dever underscored the importance of KU’s role in Lawrence’s identity.