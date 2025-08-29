Lawrence Dority Sentenced to Life for Adreian Payne’s Death

Orlando, Florida — Lawrence Dority was sentenced to life in prison on August 29 for killing former NBA player Adreian Payne in May 2022. Dority, 32, of Orlando, was convicted of second-degree murder with a firearm on July 30, according to jail records.

Payne, 31, who played for the Orlando Magic during the 2017-2018 season, was shot while trying to mediate a domestic dispute. Authorities say the incident took place outside Dority’s townhouse complex.

On the night of the shooting, Payne had arrived at the complex with his girlfriend to assist her friend, Tatiana Mesa. During the altercation, Dority claimed he acted in self-defense after Payne allegedly threatened him. According to an affidavit, Dority asserted that Payne told him he would “smoke” him and reached for what appeared to be a gun.

Witnesses provided conflicting accounts of the incident. One witness stated that Payne made no threatening motions, and video footage captured Payne’s girlfriend pleading with Dority not to draw his weapon. This evidence contradicted Dority’s claims of intimidation.

During his trial, Dority claimed he feared for the safety of his son, who was with him at the time. His attorney argued that Dority was protecting his “castle” under Florida’s Castle Doctrine, which allows for self-defense in one’s home.

Despite these defenses, Dority was ultimately found guilty of second-degree murder for the fatal shooting of Payne.