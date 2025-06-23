Lawsuit Filed After Allergic Reaction on Singapore Airlines Flight

NEW YORK, USA — A pediatrician from New York has filed a lawsuit against Singapore Airlines after experiencing a severe allergic reaction mid-flight. Dr. Doreen Benary claims the crew served her a meal containing shrimp, despite her prior warnings about her allergy, according to CNA, a Singapore-based news outlet.

The incident occurred on October 8, 2024, during a business class flight from Frankfurt to New York’s JFK Airport. Court documents indicate that Dr. Benary clearly communicated her shrimp allergy to crew members upon boarding. However, she was still served a meal with shrimp, which she consumed before realizing her mistake.

Feeling unwell shortly after eating, Dr. Benary detected the shrimp and alerted the crew. According to the lawsuit, a flight attendant admitted to the error and offered an apology, but it was too late. The allergic reaction was so severe that the flight had to make an emergency diversion to Paris, where Dr. Benary was taken by ambulance to a hospital.

Dr. Benary underwent urgent treatment at two medical facilities. In her lawsuit, she described her experience as filled with “great pain, agony, and mental anguish” and emphasized the need for better handling of severe food allergies by airline personnel. The case sheds light on the challenges airlines face in providing safe travel for passengers with dietary restrictions.

Singapore Airlines has not yet issued a public comment regarding the lawsuit. The case raises important questions about airline safety protocols amidst growing scrutiny over their handling of medical emergencies in-flight.