Lawyer Calls Judge ‘Honey’ in Colorado Appeals Court, Sparks Controversy

DENVER, Colorado — A male lawyer’s unfortunate slip-up during a session at the Colorado Court of Appeals has gone viral after he addressed a female judge as ‘honey.’ The incident occurred while he was arguing a case, prompting widespread reactions on social media.

The lawyer, who has not been publicly named, quickly realized his mistake and offered an apology to Judge Elizabeth Harris, who graciously accepted it. The blunder has drawn mixed responses online, with some finding it amusing while others viewed it as a blatant display of disrespect.

Prominent legal figures, including George Conway and Joe Patrice, commented on the occurrence. Conway humorously speculated how the lawyer might explain his slip to his wife, while Patrice pointed out the irony of mixing up ‘Your Honor’ and ‘honey.’ Many online commentators debated whether the remark was merely a slip of the tongue or an indication of deeper biases.

In a separate legal development, Justice Sonia Sotomayor made headlines for her passionate dissent in the case concerning a Tennessee law that bans certain medical treatments for transgender minors. Her dissent, which she read from the bench, called out the majority for abandoning judicial scrutiny and risking harm to vulnerable children.

As discussions around the importance of respectful language in the courtroom and emotional expressions from judges continue, both incidents serve as reminders of the ongoing challenges and sensitivities within the legal profession.

With reactions still circulating, the incident raises questions about professionalism and accountability in the legal field.