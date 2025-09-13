Sports
Lazard Regrets Not Playing in Jets’ Opening Loss
Florham Park, New Jersey – New York Jets wide receiver Allen Lazard expressed disappointment after being a surprise healthy inactive during the team’s opening game at MetLife Stadium.
Lazard, who was listed as a starter on the depth chart, watched as the team fell short in their season opener. He believes he could have made a difference on the field. “Obviously, I would’ve loved to be out there,” Lazard told The Post after practice on Friday. “Just the competitor in me thinks that me being out there can make the difference, no matter what phase or play it would’ve been.”
The Jets played a strong game but ultimately lost the matchup. Lazard emphasized the team’s performance, stating, “We played a great game, all three phases. Just came up short. It is what it is, Week 1, but I’m just looking to come to work every single week.”
Lazard joins the team in their preparations for the coming weeks, determined to contribute as they seek their first win.
