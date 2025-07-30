The Lazarus Project Explores Time Travel Amid Global Crisis

LONDON, England – The Lazarus Project, a British sci-fi thriller, intertwines time travel with apocalyptic themes as it navigates a world shaped by a global pandemic. The series, which aired its two seasons on Sky Max and TNT, is available for streaming on Netflix.

Starring Paapa Essiedu as George and Anjli Mohindra as Archie, the show was created by Joe Barton, known for his work on other successful projects. George finds himself caught in a time loop, repeatedly reliving a brief period of his life, unaware at first that it is happening.

In the first season, George wakes up on July 1, 2022, and soon realizes that he is experiencing the same day over again. This bizarre phenomenon becomes clearer when Archie reveals to him that he possesses a rare mutant gene that allows him to remember previous timelines. She introduces him to the Lazarus Project, an organization composed of individuals who can reset time to prevent catastrophic events.

The organization operates from the shadows, attempting to avert mass extinction scenarios, such as pandemics and nuclear disasters. As the series progresses, George learns that each July 1 serves as a checkpoint; failure to address crucial events means he must relive the previous year.

The stakes rise dramatically when a tragedy befalls Sarah, George’s girlfriend, prompting him to defy the rules of the Lazarus Project in a desperate bid to save her. Critics have praised the show for its intricate plot and character depth, with its first season receiving a rare 100% approval rating on Rotten Tomatoes.

Despite its accolades, The Lazarus Project was canceled after its second season, leaving many storylines unresolved. The series concluded with a cliffhanger that has left fans eager for more, raising hopes that a revival could one day occur.

Pending a potential third season, viewers are encouraged to binge-watch both seasons of The Lazarus Project, making it a captivating addition to any sci-fi enthusiast’s watchlist.