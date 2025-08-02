Sports
Lazio Faces Galatasaray in Friendly After Fenerbahce Loss
ISTANBUL, TURKEY – Lazio will aim to bounce back from a recent defeat as they face Galatasaray in a pre-season friendly on August 2. The match kicks off at 20:00 CET at RAMS Park in Istanbul.
Just three days after losing to Fenerbahce, Lazio’s manager Maurizio Sarri is expected to make several changes to his lineup. The Biancocelesti struggled in their last match, falling to a single goal from a defensive error.
Galatasaray, however, enters the match in top form, winning all four of their pre-season friendlies. The Turkish champions have secured victories against Ümraniye, Flyeralarm Admira, Cagliari, and RC Strasbourg as they prepare for the Super Lig opening on August 8.
Galatasaray recently confirmed a major transfer, retaining striker Victor Osimhen from Napoli for a fee of €75 million. Coach Okan Buruk praised the fans for their support in making the transfer happen.
In contrast, Lazio is still testing different player combinations and formations. The team’s recent loss highlights that they are not yet at peak fitness, while Galatasaray is ready for competitive play.
Both teams are set to field strong lineups, but analysts predict Galatasaray will likely take the upper hand in this encounter. The match on August 2 is seen as crucial for Lazio’s preparations ahead of their Serie A campaign.
