LCK Certifies New Agents for 2025-2026 Esports Cycle

Seoul, South Korea — The LCK league entity and the Korea e-Sports Association announced on Friday the list of 31 individuals eligible to serve as LCK Certified Agents for the 2025-2026 cycle. This program, launched in 2022, supports professional agents in managing contract negotiations for League of Legends esports players.

This year’s certification process featured a two-step system. Candidates underwent a qualifications review in May, followed by a certification exam on August 11. The exam aimed to strengthen professionalism among agents and included essential topics on player rights and representation. Candidates needed a score of at least 60 in each subject area to pass.

Out of 48 examinees, 20 successfully passed the exam, resulting in a pass rate of about 42%. The final roster includes six returning certified agents and 25 newcomers, of which five are lineal-ascendant agents, such as parents.

Newly certified agents can serve for up to two years. After their first year, they have the option to extend their status by one additional year with an annual fee. Once their two-year period concludes, they must requalify like new applicants.

This year also marked the introduction of the LCK Certified Agent Misconduct Reporting Center, aimed at addressing misconduct among team staff, players, and agents. The Korea e-Sports Association seeks to enhance fairness and effectiveness through collaboration with the Sports Fairness Committee.

Certified agents represent LCK players and coaching staff in contract and salary negotiations, which allows players to concentrate solely on their competitive performance. The league ensures player rights are protected and maintains a stable esports environment, taking action against agent-related violations.