2025 LCK Playoffs Begin with Intense Matchups and Fresh Rivalries

SEOUL, South Korea — The 2025 League of Legends Champions Korea (LCK) playoffs kick off this week, featuring six teams vying for a path to the World Championship. Matches will be held at the LCK Arena in LoL Park from September 10 to 14, as announced on Monday.

Top seeds Gen.G and Hanwha Life Esports secure automatic advancement to Round 2. Four teams will clash in Round 1 for the chance to join them. T1, finishing third in the Legend Group, has selected DRX as their opening opponent. In the second match, BNK FEARX will face kt Rolster.

T1’s decision to challenge DRX instead of BNK FEARX raised eyebrows among analysts, hinting at a strategy to dodge BNK’s aggressive “sandstorm” style. T1 has a strong head-to-head record against DRX, winning twice in the regular season and boasting a 17-3 record over the past two years. However, DRX enters the playoffs with momentum after sweeping Nongshim RedForce 3-0 in the Play-In finals.

On Thursday, BNK FEARX will face kt Rolster, seeking to build on recent successes. Despite previous losses to kt, including a tough five-game series in the LCK Cup, BNK FEARX has demonstrated strong draft strategies and execution, vital against the seasoned mid-laner Kwak “BDD” Bo-seong.

Gen.G comes into the playoffs riding high from recent international victories at the Mid-Season Invitational and Esports World Cup. They will choose their Round 2 opponent from one of the Round 1 winners. Hanwha Life Esports aims to reset their approach after a mixed regular season, having secured second place in the Legend Group and prior titles at both the LCK Cup and First Stand.

The outcome of each match this week could reshape the playoff bracket. Winners will move closer to the Worlds qualification, while losers face the risk of dropping into the lower bracket.