LDU Quito Hosts Botafogo in Crucial Copa Libertadores Match

QUITO, Ecuador – LDU Quito will face Botafogo in the second leg of their Copa Libertadores Round of 16 matchup on August 21, 2025. The match is set to kick off at 6 p.m. ET at Estadio Rodrigo Paz Delgado, known as La Casa Blanca.

After losing 1-0 in the first leg in Brazil, LDU Quito returns home knowing they need to overcome a single-goal deficit to advance to the quarter-finals. The Ecuadorian side will aim to use the support of their home fans to create a dramatic turnaround against a confident Botafogo team.

Botafogo, buoyed by their narrow victory in the first leg, is determined to finish the job and secure their place in the next round. However, they know that LDU Quito has the potential to surprise them at home. “Every game is different,” said a spokesperson for Botafogo, highlighting the unpredictability of knockout-stage clashes.

Fans in the United States can catch the game live on beIN SPORTS, beIN SPORTS en Español, and beIN SPORTS Connect. As an alternative, legal streaming services like Fubo also provide access to the match, allowing viewers to watch on various devices including smartphones, tablets, and smart TVs.

In preparation for the match, LDU’s head coach is expected to recall key players who may have rested in the previous weekend’s matches. This includes goalkeeper Gonzalo Valle, as the team looks to bolster their defense while striving for goals to overturn the First-leg scoreline.

Social media buzz is ramping up as both teams prepare for what promises to be a thrilling encounter. With everything still in play, the stage is set for a captivating display of talent and determination. “We will give our best and are confident in our capabilities,” LDU midfielder stated ahead of the crucial match.