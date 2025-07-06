Lea Thompson Reflects on 40 Years of ‘Back to the Future’

LOS ANGELES, CA — This week marks 40 years since the iconic film ‘Back to the Future‘ premiered. One of its stars, Lea Thompson, who played Lorraine Baines, recently reflected on her experiences during a press interview.

Thompson was asked which film in the beloved trilogy she preferred. “For me, it’s ‘Back to the Future: 1’ because it’s just a perfect screenplay. And as a director, I can appreciate the conciseness of it,” she said.

She explained that the sequels, ‘Back to the Future II’ and ‘Back to the Future III’, were intended to be one film, which contributed to their different construction. “So, it wasn’t constructed in the same way as ‘Back to the Future’ was. So I just think it’s a perfect screenplay,” Thompson added.

Reflecting on the film’s legacy, Thompson, now 64, expressed her amazement at its lasting popularity across generations. “It’s really a joy when we look out in the audience when we’re doing one of those talkbacks, and half the people weren’t even born when the movie came out. I feel so grateful to be part of something with such longevity,” she said.

The science fiction classic, directed by Robert Zemeckis and co-written with Bob Gale, first hit theaters on July 3, 1985. It starred Michael J. Fox as Marty McFly and became a cultural phenomenon, revered for its clever storytelling and memorable characters.

Thompson concluded by acknowledging both joys and discomforts tied to the film, particularly around her portrayal of Marty’s mother. She humorously recalled, “My daughters were so traumatized by me kissing guys. They used to cry because I was doing this role, and I would kiss a new guy every week on screen.”

As fans celebrate 40 years of ‘Back to the Future’, Thompson remains grateful for the impact it has had on her career and the joy it continues to bring to audiences today.