Leaders Gather for 9/11 Commemoration at Ground Zero

On September 11, 2024, President Biden, Vice President Kamala Harris, former President Donald Trump, and his running mate, Senator JD Vance of Ohio, gathered at Ground Zero to commemorate the 23rd anniversary of the 9/11 attacks. The ceremony included notable attendees such as Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, Michael Bloomberg, and former New York Mayor Rudy Giuliani.

The leaders arrived after participating in a heated debate in Philadelphia just days earlier, where they discussed important issues including immigration, foreign policy, and the economy. During the Ground Zero ceremony, moments of silence were observed at specific times corresponding to the attacks that occurred on that fateful day in 2001.

The names of the 2,983 victims of the terrorist attacks were read aloud by family members, honoring their memories and the profound loss experienced. Biden, Harris, Trump, and Vance were present for over an hour before departing for additional memorial activities.

Following the ceremony, Trump and Vance visited Engine Company 4 and Ladder Company 15 in lower Manhattan to meet firefighters, some of whom lost colleagues in the attacks. Vance later paid tribute to the victims at the BGC trading floor, honoring the more than 650 employees of the firm who perished on September 11.

Mr. Biden and Vice President Harris traveled to Shanksville, Pennsylvania, to participate in a wreath-laying ceremony at the Flight 93 National Memorial. This site is significant as it commemorates the actions of the passengers and crew who prevented a likely attack on the U.S. Capitol during the events of September 11, 2001.

The day included various ceremonies, with Biden and Harris also scheduled to honor the victims at the Pentagon later in the evening. Traditionally, presidential candidates avoid campaigning on the anniversary of the 9/11 attacks, recognizing the importance of commemorating this tragic day in history.