League of Legends Mid-Season Invitational Set for Vancouver in July

VANCOUVER, Canada — The League of Legends Mid-Season Invitational (MSI) is set to take place from June 27 to July 12, featuring one of the gaming community’s prominent voices, Kingston native Isaac “Azael” Cummings-Bentley, as a shoutcaster.

This year marks the 10th iteration of the tournament, which is organized by Riot Games. The 2025 MSI will bring together top teams from five major global regions to compete for honors and a strategic edge heading into the world championships. This tournament serves as the second major event of the League of Legends calendar, showcasing two representatives from each regional league.

Cummings-Bentley expressed excitement about the significance of this first international LoL event in Canada. “It feels amazing,” he said, highlighting the rare opportunity for Canadian fans to engage with the esports scene. He reflected on how past U.S.-focused events limited participation for Canadian players, often missing out on the experience and feeling the impact of higher travel costs for domestic events.

“Most North American events were in the U.S., so travel was costly, and sponsors were less willing to support Canadian players,” Cummings-Bentley explained. He described the frustration of qualifying online and being unable to compete due to nationality, as well as the financial difficulties caused by double taxation on winnings.

Mark Zimmerman, commissioner of the League Championship Series at Riot Games, emphasized the excitement surrounding the return to Canada. “It’s great to be back in Canada. The last North American event was in 2017, and now it’s a global event,” he said.

Zimmerman mentioned the thrilling experiences fans can look forward to during the tournament, particularly in the final three days when the competition intensifies. The event plans to allow fans with or without tickets to partake in activities, meet players, and engage with sponsors.

In an effort to uplift local talent, Zimmerman noted that Riot Games often includes collegiate players during events. For the Vancouver MSI, several local collegiate gamers have been invited to participate in various activities.

Cummings-Bentley reflected on the significance of hosting a global esports event in Canada, recalling watching international competitions with his father and admiring Canadian sports figures. After MSI, he will cast the LTA North Split 3 in Los Angeles before heading to China for the world championships.

“I’m so excited for fans to see how incredible these events can be,” he stated, eager to showcase the passion within Canada’s esports community.