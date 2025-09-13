League of Legends Patch 25.18 Celebrates T1’s Victory

LOS ANGELES, CA — Riot Games has announced the release of League of Legends Patch 25.18, coinciding with the celebration of T1, the winner of the 2024 World Championship. The update goes live on September 10, 2025, and includes new skins dedicated to T1 members and balance changes affecting various champions.

This patch brings several updates but does not introduce new champion-role combinations. Key highlights are a buff to Bami’s Cinder for junglers and a significant nerf for champions like Yunara, Qiyana, and Sylas. Riot Riru and Riot Sakaar, key figures behind the update, confirmed these changes aim to create a more balanced experience in the game.

“League is at its best when teams compete fairly, and we want to achieve that with the latest adjustments,” said Riru. The patch also introduces systems to punish accounts obtained through boosting and other unfair practices.

The T1 skins feature new designs for champions Gnar, Vi, Yone, Varus, Pyke, and a Prestige Sylas skin celebrating Faker‘s MVP performance. Players can look forward to special visual effects and thematic elements inspired by T1’s gameplay.

Amumu, Ashe, Cassiopeia, and others will receive buffs, while several champions will experience nerfs following their dominance in professional play.

Following this patch, Riot will showcase a clash on Summoner’s Rift set for the following weeks. Players are encouraged to participate in new events like Doom Bots and updated ARAM rotations.

The patch is expected to keep the competitive scene diverse as Riot checks on feedback regarding the adjustments made.