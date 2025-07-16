League of Legends Patch 25.14 Set to Revamp Champions and Gameplay

LOS ANGELES, CA — Riot Games has announced that League of Legends Patch 25.14 will be released on Wednesday, July 16, 2025. This update aims to reshape the competitive meta by focusing on high-performing champions in professional play and introducing significant changes to gameplay.

The patch will spotlight a new champion, Yunara, a Bot ADC Marksman, who specializes in positioning and game sense. The introduction of Yunara is expected to rejuvenate the gameplay dynamics, as she is set to arrive at 19:00 UTC on the release date. According to Riot, her abilities will focus on core skills like spacing and damage uptime.

Patch 25.14 follows the Mid-Season Invitational and specifically targets overperforming champions such as Braum, Twisted Fate, Yasuo, Zoe, and Riven, who will all see nerfs. Meanwhile, champions like Fizz, Darius, and Fiora are receiving buffs to enhance their viability in competitive scenarios.

The most impactful alteration is Kled‘s extensive rework, which aims to shift him toward fighter itemization rather than lethality. Riot intends for Kled to be more durable and impactful in team fights, rather than relying solely on quick eliminations.

Additionally, major changes will be made to Ziggs, focusing on improving his mid-lane scaling while preserving his usefulness in the bot lane. The balance changes will aid in revitalizing his impact in games.

New gameplay modes will also debut in this patch. The Battle of Koeshin will offer a side-scrolling experience, allowing players to join Yunara and Xin Zhao on their heroic quest to save their village. Koeshin’s Courtyard will enable players to earn rewards by acquiring petals through in-game missions.

Furthermore, Riot has announced overall changes to the bounty system, reducing the influence of farming on bounty calculations and broadening the area of bounty suppression. These adjustments aim to create a more consistent experience for players.

Expect new skins, including those for Yunara as part of the Spirit Blossom Springs skin line, and other champions like Hecarim, Yuumi, and Kalista will also receive new visual updates. Riot has promised to deliver more details on these changes in their upcoming Patch Notes.