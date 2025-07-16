League of Legends Tournament Kicks Off at 2025 Esports World Cup

RIYADH, Saudi Arabia — The second week of the 2025 Esports World Cup will showcase the League of Legends tournament at the Esports Arena, with 12 teams vying for a piece of the $2 million prize pool. The tournament begins with a new format, as lower-seeded teams will compete in a qualification group stage on Wednesday and Thursday.

The playoffs are set to start on Friday, with the grand final scheduled for Sunday. Defending champions T1, led by star player Lee 'Faker' Sang-hyeok, aim to retain their title after a strong performance at the Mid-Season Invitational. They face tough competition from powerhouse Gen.G., who have remained unbeaten this year with a record of 23-0.

Another major Korean contender, Hanwha Life Esports, enters the tournament after claiming victory in the First Stand tournament earlier in 2025. However, the biggest challenge for these Korean teams may come from LPL’s Anyone's Legend. Competing as AG.AL, they are collaborating with the Chinese organization All Gamers for this event.

Notable teams also joining the fight include CTBC Flying Oyster, who will face Hanwha Life Esports on Wednesday, along with FlyQuest, Bilibili Gaming, Cloud9, G2 Esports, FURIA, KOI, and GAM Esports. The League of Legends tournament is part of the Club Championship series that will award $7 million to the champion.

Gen.G. is looking to continue its strong performance after finishing third in VALORANT and fourth in Apex Legends during the first week of the 2025 Esports World Cup.