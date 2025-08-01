Leagues Cup 2025: Exciting Matches Set for August 1

Houston, Texas—The Leagues Cup 2025 continues with a packed schedule on August 1. After the first round, Liga BBVA MX‘s Tigres, Juárez, Puebla, and Necaxa have made strong starts, while MLS teams Seattle Sounders, Portland Timbers, LA Galaxy, and Minnesota lead their respective groups.

New York City FC faces Club León at 4:00 p.m. local time. NYC FC seeks redemption after losing to Puebla, while León looks to bounce back following a penalty shootout defeat to Montréal.

At 5:00 p.m., Columbus Crew will challenge Puebla. Columbus lost to Toluca in the previous round, while Puebla scored a decisive win over NYC FC.

The action continues at 6:30 p.m. as Houston Dynamo takes on Mazatlán. The Dynamo aim for their first win after falling to Tigres, while Mazatlán enters after a thrilling victory against LAFC in penalties.

Toluca and Montréal are set to clash at 7:00 p.m. Toluca enters with confidence after beating Columbus, and Montréal hopes to build on their success against León.

At 8:30 p.m., LAFC will meet Pachuca at the BMO Stadium. LAFC is looking to recover from their penalty loss to Mazatlán, while Pachuca defeated San Diego FC in their last match.

The day’s action wraps up with Tigres taking on San Diego FC at 9:00 p.m. Tigres won their opener against Houston, while San Diego seeks their first points after losing to Pachuca.

In related news, Club León’s coach, Eduardo Berizzo, expressed disappointment after their draw against Montréal. Despite an early lead from Rogelio Funes Mori, León allowed Montréal to equalize and ultimately lost in a penalty shootout.

“We didn’t capitalize on our opportunities,” Berizzo said. “We needed more aggression in our attack. If we don’t attack, we invite trouble.”

As León prepares for their next match against NYC FC, they must secure a victory to stay in contention for the tournament.