Leagues Cup 2025 Features 36 Teams Competing for Gold

AUSTIN, Texas – The 2025 Leagues Cup is set to kick off on July 29, bringing together 36 soccer clubs from Major League Soccer (MLS) and LIGA MX. This year’s tournament, running until August 31, features 18 MLS teams and all 18 LIGA MX clubs aiming for the coveted title.

The format for 2025 introduces a revamped structure, with clubs arranged into two regions, Eastern and Western, each consisting of 18 teams. Each club will play three matches against teams from the opposite league, ensuring exciting interleague competition. Matches that end in a tie will go to penalty shootouts, with points awarded based on performance.

The tournament not only awards the title to the winner but also provides three spots for the 2026 Concacaf Champions Cup. The finalists and the winner of the Third Place match will qualify for this prestigious event, adding more stakes to this competitive tournament.

The top four teams from both the MLS and LIGA MX league tables will advance to the Knockout Rounds. Quarterfinals will feature matchups exclusively between MLS and LIGA MX teams, culminating in semifinals and a final on August 31.

Fans can catch all the action live through Apple TV's MLS Season Pass, with select matches airing on major networks like FOX Sports and TelevisaUnivision. This year promises to deliver high drama and fierce rivalries across North America as teams vie for supremacy.

Austin FC, hosting the MLS All-Star Game, showcases MLS's growing competitiveness as clubs gear up for the Leagues Cup. With the anticipation building, soccer fans are set for a thrilling tournament filled with passion and excitement.