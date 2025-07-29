2025 Leagues Cup Features Unique MLS and LIGA MX Rivalry Format

NEW YORK, New York — The 2025 Leagues Cup will showcase a revamped format featuring an exclusive matchup between Major League Soccer (MLS) and LIGA MX teams. Starting July 29, each of the 36 participating clubs will compete in three matches against teams from the opposite league, culminating in heightened rivalry stakes throughout the tournament.

The top four clubs from each league-specific table will advance to the quarterfinals, meaning winning games is critical. If teams end Phase One with equal points, the tiebreakers will include wins in regular time, goal differential, most goals scored, fewest goals conceded, and a fair play table ranking.

This year’s tournament runs until August 31 and features 54 MLS vs. LIGA MX matches during Phase One. Winners will qualify for the 2026 Concacaf Champions Cup, as well as the FIFA Intercontinental Cup.

One key matchup features Columbus Crew facing Deportivo Toluca FC at Lower.com Field, where the Crew will aim to defend their Leagues Cup title. Meanwhile, interleague games will also see exciting confrontations like Inter Miami CF against Atlas FC and CF Monterrey taking on FC Cincinnati.

As excitement builds for the tournament, fans can expect thrilling displays of skill and competition as each club seeks to make their mark. The matches, broadcasted on various networks including TelevisaUnivision, FOX Sports, and TSN, promise to deliver unforgettable moments for soccer enthusiasts.

The 2025 Leagues Cup presents a unique opportunity for MLS and LIGA MX to intensify their rivalry while also showcasing talent before the upcoming FIFA 2026 World Cup.