Leagues Cup Kicks Off New Format Today with MLS and Liga MX Rivalry

NEW YORK, NY — The Leagues Cup, North America’s first in-season club tournament featuring teams from both Major League Soccer (MLS) and Liga MX, officially begins today, July 29. This year marks a significant change in the tournament’s format, with exclusive matchups between teams from the two leagues.

Beginning today and running through August 31, the tournament will feature a total of 62 matches, with no ties. Fans across more than 100 countries can watch every match exclusively on MLS Season Pass on Apple TV. The first phase of the tournament will see teams compete head-to-head across leagues, ramping up the intensity of rivalry games.

“I’m very excited to play in the Leagues Cup with San Diego FC,” said San Diego FC forward Hirving “Chucky” Lozano. He emphasized the tournament as a chance to showcase his team’s talents. “It’s going to be a great tournament between MLS and Liga MX,” he added.

C.F. Monterrey midfielder Sergio Canales highlighted the tournament’s importance, mentioning his personal connection after making his debut during a past Leagues Cup. “The arrival of more high-profile players in both leagues has only elevated its level,” he said. “It will continue to gain popularity and grow in the years to come.”

The Leagues Cup will conclude with its finals on August 31, with the top three teams securing automatic qualifying spots for the 2026 Concacaf Champions Cup. These teams may also represent the confederation at the FIFA Club World Cup.

Last year, the Columbus Crew claimed the title in dramatic fashion, scoring two late goals in stoppage time to win against Los Angeles FC. The tournament has significantly gained traction since its inception, showcasing star players such as Lionel Messi, who made headlines last year with 10 goals in just seven matches with Inter Miami CF.

MLS Season Pass is available through the Apple TV app and will provide coverage in English and Spanish, with a comprehensive lineup of content to enhance viewer experience. Fans will also have the option to watch up to four matches simultaneously on Apple TV 4K devices.

As the tournament unfolds, a definitive showdown between MLS and Liga MX teams is set to captivate soccer fans across the continent, providing a month filled with excitement and competitive spirit.