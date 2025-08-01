Leagues Cup 2025 Launches With New Format and Expanded Participation

Charlotte, NC — The Leagues Cup 2025 has officially begun, featuring an updated structure for this year’s tournament. The competitive event, which includes 36 teams, will run from July 29 to August 31, 2025.

This year’s tournament sees 18 Major League Soccer (MLS) teams and all 18 Liga MX clubs participating, marking a significant expansion from previous editions. The winner of the Leagues Cup will secure three spots in the 2026 Concacaf Champions Cup, awarded to both finalists and the third place match winner.

The Leagues Cup’s new Phase One format exclusively features matchups between MLS and Liga MX teams. Each club competes in three matches against teams from the opposing league. The points are tallied in league-specific tables, with a win contributing to either the Leagues Cup MLS table or the Leagues Cup Liga MX table.

“We expect intense competition and excitement, with more interleague matches planned for the knockout rounds,” said a league official. The top four teams from each league-specific table will advance to the quarterfinals.

Matchdays for the knockout rounds will see all games featuring MLS versus Liga MX teams. If a match ends in a tie, it will immediately proceed to a penalty shootout. The knockout rounds will help determine the three clubs qualifying for the Concacaf Champions Cup.

Leagues Cup 2025 is set to feature 62 matches, including at least 58 games between MLS and Liga MX teams. Hosting privileges for certain matches will rotate among top teams, including MLS Cup 2024 champions. Charlotte FC will host three matches at Bank of America Stadium. Tickets are now available for fans eager to see the action.

As part of the event’s promotional push, all matches will be broadcast across multiple platforms, including TelevisaUnivision, FOX Sports, TSN, and RDS. The tournament aims to captivate fans and enhance the competitive landscape of soccer in North America.