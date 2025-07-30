Sports
Leagues Cup 2025 Launches With New Format and 36 Clubs
CHARLOTTE, North Carolina — The Leagues Cup 2025 kicks off on July 29, featuring a new format and 36 clubs from Major League Soccer (MLS) and LIGA MX.
This year’s tournament involves 18 selected MLS teams and all 18 LIGA MX sides competing until August 31. The matches will broadcast across various networks, including TelevisaUnivision, FOX Sports, TSN, and RDS.
The winning team will secure a spot in the 2026 Concacaf Champions Cup, along with the finalists and the Third Place match winner. This cup serves as a pathway to the FIFA Intercontinental Cup.
The MLS and LIGA MX regular seasons continue through August, with most Leagues Cup knockout matches set for midweek. The 12 MLS teams not competing in Phase One will be on break until Matchday 28 on August 9.
This year, the tournament’s new Phase One format exclusively features games between MLS and LIGA MX clubs. Each team plays three matches against teams from the opposite league. The top four teams from each league’s table will advance to the knockout rounds.
In the knockout stages, any tied game will proceed to a penalty shootout, ensuring no draws.
The tournament will consist of 62 matches, primarily featuring MLS vs. LIGA MX contests. Hosting privileges were awarded to the MLS Cup 2024 champions, and select LIGA MX clubs will also share hosting duties to minimize travel distances.
Last year’s final saw Columbus Crew winning at home against LIGA MX’s Club América in a thrilling matchup.
As the tournament approaches, fans can purchase tickets to witness the excitement of the Leagues Cup 2025 action.
