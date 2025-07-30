Leagues Cup Matches Highlight Midweek Soccer Action

NEW YORK, July 30, 2025 — The summer heat is bringing exciting soccer action with European clubs on their preseason tours and MLS teams gearing up for the Leagues Cup. This week’s matches will draw fans’ attention as Inter Miami faces Atlas on Wednesday night.

Inter Miami, led by superstar Lionel Messi, plays at home against Atlas at 7:30 p.m. ET. Messi’s Argentina teammate, Rodrigo De Paul, is expected to debut with the team after joining over the weekend. The 31-year-old midfielder is not just seen as a friendly addition; he could be a crucial asset in Miami’s quest to win this tournament again and secure their first MLS Cup.

The Leagues Cup, which is crucial for garnering access to the Concacaf Champions Cup, also has fans eager for competition. Miami requires strong results to maintain hopes of qualifying for the prestigious tournament, given they may struggle through regular MLS matches.

On Thursday, Arsenal and Tottenham will face off in the first North London Derby held outside the U.K. The match at Kai Tak Sports Park, Hong Kong, provides an opportunity for manager Mikel Arteta to showcase Viktor Gyokeres, a new forward who scored an impressive 97 goals in 102 games for Sporting. Arsenal’s aim to reclaim their position as major title contenders looks promising with a well-structured team.

Meanwhile, Tottenham, under new management, has faced challenges during the transfer window, landing Mohammed Kudus but missing out on Morgan Gibbs-White. Their squad feels incomplete ahead of Thursday’s clash, raising questions about their potential this season.

As the soccer world buzzes with action, the matchups are set to showcase talent and intensity, making it a thrilling week for fans.