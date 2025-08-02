Leagues Cup Preview: MLS Teams Look to Build Momentum

NEW YORK, NY — The 2025 Major League Soccer (MLS) season is at a pivotal moment as teams prepare for the Leagues Cup, which kicks off next week. Week 27 of the regular season showcased competitive matches and storylines, setting the stage for an exciting tournament.

Inter Miami faced FC Cincinnati in a clash of Eastern Conference titans, resulting in a scoreless draw. Miami played without Lionel Messi and Jordi Alba due to suspensions, impacting their performance. Cincinnati controlled much of the match but was frustrated by a late disallowed goal.

San Diego FC continued their impressive form with a 1-0 win over Nashville SC, maintaining their position at the top of the table. Hirving Lozano scored the decisive goal, showcasing San Diego’s strong attacking potential. Nashville will look to bounce back as they remain prominent in the Eastern Conference race.

In another highlight, Minnesota United secured a solid 2-1 victory over St. Louis CITY SC, thanks to Kelvin Yeboah’s two penalties. This win revived Minnesota’s momentum after recent struggles and will bolster their confidence as they head into the cup competition.

The Philadelphia Union continued their push for the Supporters’ Shield with a dominant 3-1 win against the Colorado Rapids. Tai Baribo was among the goal-scorers, netting his 15th of the season. Philadelphia is looking to build on this momentum as they enter the knockout stages of the Leagues Cup.

Charlotte FC achieved a historic four-match winning streak with a 2-0 victory over Toronto FC. Goals from Idan Toklomati and Kerwin Vargas showcased the team’s improvement, positioning them well as they prepare for the upcoming challenges in the tournament.

As MLS teams turn their focus to the Leagues Cup, they aim to capitalize on their recent performances. The tournament presents an opportunity for clubs to prove their strength in cross-league play against Liga MX teams.

The opening matches are set to provide thrilling soccer as teams look to advance and make a mark in this prestigious tournament.