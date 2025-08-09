Leagues Cup 2025: Teams Clash in Quarterfinals After Intense Group Stage

LOS ÁNGELES — The first phase of Leagues Cup 2025 has concluded, revealing the eight teams that will compete in the knockout stage starting August 19. Four Mexican clubs and four Major League Soccer (MLS) teams secured their spots after a series of tense matches.

Among the advancing teams from Liga MX are Toluca, Pachuca, Tigres, and Puebla, with each demonstrating strong performances to earn their places. Toluca finished at the top of the Liga MX standings with eight points, facing off against Orlando City, which finished fourth in MLS with seven points.

Pachuca enters the quarterfinals in a matchup against LA Galaxy, while Tigres faces Inter Miami. Both matchups are highly anticipated, with Tigres previously winning against Inter Miami in the 2024 edition of Leagues Cup.

Seattle Sounders, who topped the MLS standings, will battle Puebla, while LA Galaxy rounds out the competition against Pachuca. All quarterfinal matches are set to take place on August 20, 2025.

The matches promise to be thrilling, as teams aim to advance to the semifinals, scheduled for August 26 and 27. The final match, which will determine the tournament champion, is set for August 31.

This year’s Leagues Cup has seen high stakes and strong gameplay, with teams now shifting their focus back to their respective leagues after this intense tournament.