Leaked Files Reveal AP’s Will Lewis Advised Boris Johnson in Secret

London, England – Will Lewis, the publisher of the Associated Press, is facing scrutiny over his connections to former UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson. Recent leaked documents indicate Lewis provided extensive political advice to Johnson during his tumultuous last months in office in 2022.

The documents, known as the Boris Files, reveal that Lewis, who was then vice-chair of the news agency, engaged in numerous meetings with Johnson that were not recorded in official transparency logs. This omission suggests a possible breach of government transparency rules.

According to the files, Lewis met with Johnson on at least 11 occasions from February to July 2022, sharing about 15 hours of political counsel. Notable was Lewis’s presence on July 6, when he reportedly spent the day with Johnson at 10 Downing Street, contributing to discussions with Johnson’s advisors as the Prime Minister faced mounting pressure to resign.

On the morning of July 7, the day before Johnson announced his resignation, Lewis joined Johnson again for early meetings. Logs indicate that he collaborated closely with Johnson’s aides and ministers during this crisis period, offering support as Johnson struggled to navigate various scandals.

The leaking of the Boris Files raises concerns about Lewis’s involvement in political matters while serving in a leadership role at a major news agency. It prompts questions about whether his advisory role could present a conflict of interest.

A source close to Lewis defended him, stating that he has been open about his relationship with Johnson. Meanwhile, representatives from the Associated Press asserted that their board members do not influence journalistic practices.

The Cabinet Office stated that it is the responsibility of Johnson to disclose his meetings with senior media figures. Johnson has not responded to media requests for clarification on this issue.

Prior reports have claimed that Lewis advised Johnson on handling inquiries related to the Covid-19 rule-breaking scandal, known as Partygate. Under ministerial rules, Johnson was expected to publicly note such interactions, but records of Lewis’s advice have remained undisclosed until now.

The documents also show Lewis frequently visited Downing Street and Chequers, the Prime Minister’s countryside residence, throughout 2022 as Johnson faced significant challenges to his leadership.