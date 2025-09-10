PARK CITY, Utah — The Sundance Film Festival, usually known for its artistic achievements, ignited a firestorm of controversy this week due to a leaked scene from the film Twinless.

The leaked scene features a pivotal gay sex scene starring actors James Sweeney and O’Brien, drawing attention across social media platforms. The film, set for official release later this year, tells the story of two men, Roman and Dennis, who bond at a bereavement support group for twins.

According to critics, the sex scene is one of the most intriguing and context-heavy parts of the film, which highlights themes of loss and connection. Dennis, portrayed by Sweeney, engages in a romantic encounter with Roman’s deceased twin, Rocky, creating a complicated dynamic that challenges the viewer’s understanding of loyalty and betrayal.

“The scene taken out of context oversimplifies the film’s deeper messages about loneliness, grief, and complex relationships,” said a festival attendee who spoke on the condition of anonymity.

After the scene surfaced online, Sundance implemented strict measures against digital piracy, resulting in the removal of Twinless from the festival’s digital platform, addressing copyright infringement violations.

The festival’s digital viewing option allows industry insiders and online ticket holders to watch selected films from home, exposing them to the risk of unauthorized recordings. “We must protect the integrity of creators and their works in this changing landscape,” said a Sundance spokesperson.

The film’s director, Sweeney, emphasized the importance of viewing the film in its entirety to grasp its narrative intricacies. “Context is everything. I urge people to watch Twinless as a whole to truly appreciate its depth,” he stated.

Despite the controversy, many express eagerness to see Twinless upon its official release, anticipating it to be one of the most remarkable films of the year.